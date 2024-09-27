UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UTime Stock Performance
Shares of UTime stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $62.25.
UTime Company Profile
