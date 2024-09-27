UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of UTime stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

