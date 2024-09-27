Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.26. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $242.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $62,466,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

