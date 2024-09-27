Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Venus Concept Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 14,946,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERO Free Report ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,366 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

