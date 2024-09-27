Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

VRNT opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

