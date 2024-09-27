VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,305,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,250,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 757,323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,609,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.05. 282,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

