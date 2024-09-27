Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 492.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77.
About Vodacom Group
