Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 492.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

