Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

