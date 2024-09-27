Wedbush Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $40.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

BankUnited stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3,330.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 74,609 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 214,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

