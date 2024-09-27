Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

