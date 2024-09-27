Wedbush Weighs in on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 816,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in CVB Financial by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 567,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

