William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

