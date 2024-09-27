Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Wilmar International stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

