Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Worley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Worley has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Worley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.1356 dividend. This is an increase from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

