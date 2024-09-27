Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 6.6 %

Worthington Steel stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 109,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,027. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

