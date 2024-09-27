Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

