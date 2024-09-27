Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $46.02 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.