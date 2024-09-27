Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $46.02 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
