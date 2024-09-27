ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVSA opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $62.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $1.89. On average, analysts expect that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

