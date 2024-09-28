4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $486,883 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 652.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 95,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.