89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $713.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.11. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

