89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
89bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $713.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.11. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
