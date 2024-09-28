A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Price Performance

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 628 ($8.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 603.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686 ($9.19).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,411.76%.

Insider Activity at A.G. BARR

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($24,123.93). In other A.G. BARR news, insider Julie A. Barr purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($676.54). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($24,123.93). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,108. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.