AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.98) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,958.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,943.53. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £445.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

