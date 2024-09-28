AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
AB Dynamics Price Performance
AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.98) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,958.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,943.53. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £445.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.
About AB Dynamics
