Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 111.3% in September

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the August 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 404,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,790. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

