Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

