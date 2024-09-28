AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in September

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.