Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 55,046 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alkami Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.