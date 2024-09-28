AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) versus Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Head to Head Contrast

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AltC Acquisition and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20

Profitability

Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50% Dominion Energy 11.63% 7.69% 1.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Dominion Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Dominion Energy $14.46 billion 3.31 $1.99 billion $1.94 29.46

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.