Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $189.81 and last traded at $190.36. 10,202,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,066,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.53.

Specifically, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,878,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

