Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Acquires A$19,727.19 in Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini bought 105,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,727.19 ($13,511.77).
Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Santo Carlini purchased 61,399 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$10,806.22 ($7,401.52).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.
