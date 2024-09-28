Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 143.3% in September

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,290,000 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the August 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

