Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QDVO opened at $25.31 on Friday. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

