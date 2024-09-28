Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $70.21

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $77.21 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.