Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $59.82

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.