Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. Andersons has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after buying an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,325,000 after buying an additional 134,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at $2,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.