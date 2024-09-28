Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.21.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.