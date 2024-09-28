Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

