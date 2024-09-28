Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARM Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ARM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM opened at $145.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $152.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77. ARM has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.