Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.96.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
ARM Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ARM opened at $145.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $152.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77. ARM has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
