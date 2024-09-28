ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.
