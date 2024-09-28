Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 40.2% in September

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Astrotech stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 9,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.15. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 701.08% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

