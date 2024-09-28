Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

