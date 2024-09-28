Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 17.2 %
AYTU stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.43. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
