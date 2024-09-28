Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 37,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,922,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,945,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

