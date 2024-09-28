B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, a financial market infrastructure company, provides trading services in an exchange and OTC environment. It operates through Listed; OTC; Infrastructure for Financing; and Technology, Data and Service segments. The company offers listed equities and securities for anhydrous fuel ethanol, Arabica coffee 4/5 and 6/7, corn, crystal sugar, gold, hydrous ethanol, live cattle, and soybean commodities; ETF and sovereign debt instruments; and exchange rates, interest rates, and equities, as well as collateral management products.

