B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Price Performance
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.