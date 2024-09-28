Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

