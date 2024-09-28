Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

