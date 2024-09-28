Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
Further Reading
