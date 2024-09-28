Bank of America Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $36.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

ZETA opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

