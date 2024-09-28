Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCMXY remained flat at $16.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 73. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.04.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

