Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Purchases $220,950.00 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BHVN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after buying an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

