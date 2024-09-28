BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) vs. Chemours (NYSE:CC) Financial Analysis

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chemours and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 0 5 3 0 2.38 BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemours presently has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than BioLargo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours 2.16% 33.21% 3.14% BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Chemours and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chemours has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemours and BioLargo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $5.74 billion 0.54 -$238.00 million ($2.17) -9.54 BioLargo $12.23 million 5.83 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.00

BioLargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chemours. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemours beats BioLargo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for electronics, communications, transportation, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications under the eflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

