BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.3 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.02) EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BB opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.