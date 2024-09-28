Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $67.79 on Friday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDNNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

