British American Tobacco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 241,857 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,540% compared to the typical volume of 5,212 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

NYSE BTI opened at $36.83 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

